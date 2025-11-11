Motions that are imperative to helping strengthen your back

The Good Morning exercise involves forward-bending/flexion of the spine while standing, followed by a return to an upright position. Although this sounds like a very simple exercise, it targets multiple important muscles to include the erector spinae, gluteus maximus and hamstrings.

It is very important to follow proper form when bending forward. The sheer weight of the torso coming forward means that upon standing again, the low back must remain in a fixed stable position to remain safe.

To execute the Good Morning: Stand upright with fingertips behind neck, feet approximately shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Keep the elbows out to the side, as if gently squeezing the shoulder blades together. Always keep the lumbar/low back area in its normal alignment (slight arch) during the exercise. Slowly bend forward, pushing the hips backward, as if trying to stick the rear end out, pause, and then slowly stand.

Tips:

If you have issues with your spine or back problems of any sort, do not attempt this exercise without consulting your doctor.

If excessive range of motion is used in a forward bend, the ligaments that help to protect the spinal column, rather than the muscles, bear the brunt of the weight. Ligaments have little elasticity and pushing them beyond their capabilities can spell trouble.

A problem for many is that when bending forward past a certain point, the back of the thighs (hamstrings) are so tight that range of motion is limited. With good range of motion, the torso should bend forward to approximately parallel to the floor.

If too tight or too weak, the hamstrings will limit the ability to adhere to strict form. In this case, work on using the exercise as a means of gentle stretching, before moving on to doing a full-blown workout of sets/reps for strengthening purposes.

Unless a person already possesses great flexibility and a very strong low back, avoid toe touches and stretches like it, which place the back in a rounded relaxed position as you bend forward, stretching the spine more than the hamstrings.

Flexibility is important, but it should not go beyond the normal range.

Although it is not necessary, if you decide to add resistance when performing the Good Morning exercise, start by placing a lightly weighted bar across the rear shoulders/upper back (not on the neck).

Increase weight only slightly, and gradually over time as you become stronger. It is never necessary to lift heavy weights with this exercise.