MLK Day events in Hamilton, Middletown, West Chester and more: How to participate

13th Annual Youth Oratorical & Creative Arts Program: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at 1120 Yankee Road, Middletown. Middletown Area Ministerial Alliance, 3R Development Inc. and NAACP group 3194 have collaborated to host a special youth competition. Contestants chose between the topic of “what has happened to Dr. King’s beloved community” or “current events through Dr. King’s eyes.” These topic can be explored through dance, drawing, singing or other creative expressions.

The Ministerial Alliance Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Faith United Church, 9 Baltimore St., Middletown.

3R Development/Middletown NAACP #3194 Day of Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Faith United Church, 9 Baltimore St., Middletown. Volunteers will assist seniors with home maintenance, make and distribute hygiene kits and indoor planters, and engage in intergenerational mentoring and community discussions on poverty and civic responsibility.

The 27th annual “Live the Dream: Our Declaration of Unity” community-wide celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.: Monday in West Chester and Liberty twps. The community will gather at 9:30 a.m. at the southwest corner of 7250 Cabela Drive, West Chester. Participants will then proceed to Liberty Center’s Sabin Hall, where the community program will begin at approximately 10 a.m.

Community Observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: 10-11:30 a.m. Monday at 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. The city of Oxford and the Oxford NAACP will host its family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. Program is “Through the Eyes of the Generations: Where is Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Dream Today?”. There will be music, a creative arts exposition and a panel discussion.

Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast: 9:30 a.m. Monday at 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. Sponsored by NAACP group 3194, the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast will be at Woodside Cemetery’s community room. This event will also feature a talk from Kettering Health Hamilton President Norman Spence. While the event is free, space is limited. Reserve a seat on Eventbrite.

The 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Commemoration: 1 p.m. Monday at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1270 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. The program will feature a keynote address by Hakim Oliver, a well-known educator, coach, and community leader in Warren County. Music will be provided by the MLK Lebanon Community Choir. It will include the announcement of the MLK Lebanon Drum Major Awards, honoring individuals and organizations whose lives reflect Dr. King’s legacy of service and justice.