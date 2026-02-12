Missing an ornament? MetroParks of Butler Co. found some on recycled Christmas trees

MetroParks of Butler County said these ornaments were left on Christmas trees it recycled in 2026. CONTRIBUTED

Sometimes you miss one or two ornaments when clearing off your annual Christmas tree.

MetroParks of Butler County received hundreds of trees through its recycling program this season and posted on social media that it has a handful of ornaments that folks forgot.

MetroParks posted photos showing the ornaments and said if any need claimed, people can do so by visiting the Voice of America MetroPark Welcome Center. That’s at 7850 VOA Park Drive in West Chester Twp.

There are about 25 million live Christmas trees sold in the U.S. annually. When they are recycled after the holiday season, they can serve several purposes, including being turned into mulch or added to lakes and ponds as habitats for fish.

MetroParks of Butler County offers free live tree recycling at multiple parks and mostly uses them for mulch for park use. It accepted trees this year until Feb. 1.

