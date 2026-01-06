MetroParks Winter Hike Series throughout Butler County launches this weekend

From 10 a.m.-noon each Saturday in January beginning Jan. 10, these guided hikes will highlight Butler County’s winter beauty at a different park each week. All ages are welcome.

The cost is $10 per person per hike, and children age 4 and younger are free. Pre-registration is required at yourmetroparks.net.

The Winter Hike Series provides an opportunity for residents to explore a park they may not have visited before. The events also foster camaraderie and provide a physical and mental health boost during the winter.

“We encourage people to get out into the parks in the winter,” Roth said.

The 2026 Winter Hike Series 2026 will kick off at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, which features winding trails through the woods along the Great Miami River.

Hikes:

Rentschler Forest MetroPark (Jan. 10)

Timberman Ridge MetroPark (Jan. 17)

Meadow Ridge MetroPark (Jan. 24)

Governor Bebb MetroPark (Jan. 31)

Guided hikes will average about three miles and will end with a hot beverage and a bowl of soup. Families are welcome to participate. Guides leading the hikes are interpretive naturalists, who will highlight the cultural and natural history of each park.

Roth said winter can be a hard time of year to be active, and this weekly event makes exercise enjoyable and is a great way to boost your physical and mental health during the shortest days of the year.