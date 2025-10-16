Breaking: Social Security cost-of-living increase announcement delayed by government shutdown: What to know

Meijer has already released its holiday toy guide: The oldies are still goodies

Credit: Meijer

1 hour ago
Retail stores have started launching their top toys lists for early holiday season shoppers, including Meijer.

The Holiday Toy Guide for 2025 shows new LEGO sets, Barbies and technology items from major brands Apple, PlayStation and Nintendo, among others. And the nostalgic games remain popular: Trouble, with the iconic Pop-O-Matic bubble, is advertised in the toy guide, along with Twister, SIMON, CONNECT4 and JENGA.

The “Classic Game of Sweet Revenge” ... SORRY! ... is part of the toy guide this year, too.

What shoppers might like about the digital guide to toys is each item lists where it might be found in a local Meijer store if they want to buy it in-person. The guide includes the aisle and section numbers.

The Holiday Toy Guide lists items according to cost, so there is a $10 and under section, $20 and under, and more, as well as a sale section.

There are some newer items our reporting team found intriguing: The LankyBox Mystery Giant Milky Jug Box costs $49.99 and is based on a highly viewed YouTube gaming duo, Justin and Adam, and their cast of animated characters.

LankyBox is a highly viewed YouTube gaming duo, and the Giant Milky Mystery Set is a holiday gift themed for that. MEIJER/HOLIDAY TOY GUIDE 2025

We checked it out — the LankyBox YouTube channel has more than 42 million subscribers! It appears to be promoting its toys at Target and Walmart, but we definitely found the Milky Jug set through Meijer.

The reporting team also liked this LEGO Christmas Table Decoration, which incorporates toys into the whole season. It’s $39.99.

A holiday LEGO toy that could be pieced together for use as a decoration throughout the season. MEIJER/HOLIDAY TOY GUIDE

Meijer curated a list of “Top Toys” and it includes:

Top tech gifts for 2025

KEY SHOPPING DATES TO KNOW

  • Black Friday is Nov. 28, though most items are on sale before that
  • Shipping packages through USPS in the lower 48 states includes ground advantage and first-class mail service by Dec. 17 (to make it by Christmas)
  • Priority mail shipping must be by Dec. 18 and Priority mail express by Dec. 20 (to make it by Christmas)
