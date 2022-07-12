journal-news logo
Locals invited to ‘Chalk It Up Hamilton’

A sculpture in honor of The Republic Motor Car company is parked in Rotary Park at the corner of N. 2nd street and High Street in Hamilton. The metal sculpture was dedicated in 2015 by The Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County. The Republic Motor Car Company made cars in Hamilton in the early 1900s. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

A sculpture in honor of The Republic Motor Car company is parked in Rotary Park at the corner of N. 2nd street and High Street in Hamilton. The metal sculpture was dedicated in 2015 by The Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County. The Republic Motor Car Company made cars in Hamilton in the early 1900s. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Staff
Chalk It Up Hamilton is a day-long festival using chalk art and combining diverse mediums (music, food, arts) as a means to bring the community together to celebrate diversity in the city.

The event is slated for July 19 at Rotary Park at the corner of High and Second streets. Chalking will start at 10 a.m. Community conversation will be at 5:30 p.m. There will be a DJ, food, art and more. A resource fair will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Can’t make it on that date? If a person is unable to join for the event CIUH, they may submit a photo of art done on their own street in Hamilton by 6 p.m. for voting. Pieces with the most votes could win gifts from local Hamilton establishments.

Are you an artist? Do you just enjoy chalk art? Do you want to display your chalk art skills? Sign-up for a marked spot that will be assigned to you on the day of the event. Reserve at ChalkHamilton@gmail.com.

There will also be areas for public art participation that will not require sign-up or donation. Donations are always welcomed. Chalk will be provided. Limited other supplies.

For more details, visit facebook.com/events/738304310861475.

