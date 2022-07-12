Locals invited to ‘Chalk It Up Hamilton’

The event is slated for July 19 at Rotary Park at the corner of High and Second streets. Chalking will start at 10 a.m. Community conversation will be at 5:30 p.m. There will be a DJ, food, art and more. A resource fair will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Can’t make it on that date? If a person is unable to join for the event CIUH, they may submit a photo of art done on their own street in Hamilton by 6 p.m. for voting. Pieces with the most votes could win gifts from local Hamilton establishments.