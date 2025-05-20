List: Splash pads, spray parks and swimming pools in Butler and Warren counties

The splash pad at Beckett Park in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

1 hour ago
As it gets closer to Memorial Day, everyone will soon be looking for ways to cool off.

Here are some of the local splash pads and swimming pools available:

Hamilton

What: Multiple spray pads open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Locations: Benninghofen Park, 913 Noyes Ave.; Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St.; Crawford Woods, 2470 Hancock Ave.; Jim Grimm Park, 1025 Cleveland Ave.; L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd.; Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St. and Millikin Woods, 195 N. Washington Blvd.

Middletown

What: Two splash pads

Locations: Smith Park at Tytus and Verity Parkway and Douglas Park, Minnesota Street.

West Chester Twp.

What: A splash park

Location: 8545 Beckett Road (Beckett Park West)

Fairfield

What: New splash pad at Harbin Park. Adjacent to two separate playgrounds for children ages 2-5 and 6-10.

Location: 1300 Hunter Road

What: Fairfield Aquatic Center

Location: 2605 Augusta Blvd.

Liberty Twp.

What: A splash pad at Liberty Center, activated by a start button, so sometimes the water appears off.

Location: 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

Springboro

What: Splash pad at Kacie Jane Park

Location: 525 W. Lytle-Five Points Road, Springboro

Oxford

What: Oxford Aquatic Center

Location: 701 Kay Ranch Drive

To send information about a splash park, pad or swimming pool to be included, email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.

