Life after menopause can include health concerns

Bone loss

Too much bone loss is also known as osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when bone mass decreases, and it can cause bones to become weaker and brittle. The Mayo Clinic website indicates that most bone breaks related to osteoporosis occur in the spine, hip or wrist. Weight bearing exercises, such as walking or dancing, can help protect bones and keep them healthy.

Women should also eat a well-rounded diet, focusing on green leafy vegetables, low fat dairy items and foods high in Vitamin C and Vitamin D.

Thinning hair

Luxurious locks tend to change as women age, losing volume and shine. Many women notice thinning hair as well. The Cleveland Clinic website recommends shampooing less often to avoid dry and brittle hair.

Pair hair washing with a conditioner or volumizer, which can help strengthen hair. Hairdryers, straighteners, curlers and any other heat elements can increase hair loss, and should not be used on a daily basis.

If hair loss is severe, talk with a doctor about a topical solution, such as Rogaine.

Hot flashes

Hot flashes are a sudden and intense heat in the upper body, usually accompanied by sweating. Lower the temperature in the bedroom or invest in a fan to help with nighttime rest. Wear cotton pajamas and sheets, and consider adding cool packs or cooling gels inside a pillow case.

Avoid triggers, such as caffeine and spicy foods.

Sleep trouble

Sleep issues can occur thanks to nighttime hot flashes. This can lead to less energy, moodiness or trouble concentrating. Melatonin or prescription medications may help women who have trouble sleeping.

The National Institute on Aging recommends a good bedtime routine and regular sleep schedule, while avoiding late afternoon naps. Exercise can also help, as well as reducing electronics at night, soaking in a warm bath, reading or listening to soothing music before bed.

Heart health

Cardiovascular disease risk rises after menopause. As estrogen drops, weigh redistributes and fat can build up, which narrows the opening in the arteries. According to the World Health Organization, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women. Some women also experience a change in blood pressure and cholesterol, which contribute to heart health. Annual checkups can help identify any issues.

Type 2 diabetes

Hormone changes can affect insulin sensitivity, resulting in cells that don’t respond as effectively to insulin. This can lead to higher blood sugar levels and a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes. Lifestyle adjustments include regular exercise, managing stress, staying active and focusing on a healthy diet.

It is estimated that more than 34 million people have diabetes. For women who are diabetic and experiencing menopause, an adjustment to medications could be necessary. Monitor blood sugar frequently and track any changes.

UTIs

Menopause could mean an increase in urinary track infections. Lack of estrogen weakens the tissue in the bladder, making them more susceptible to bacterial infections. Some women may also experience trouble emptying their bladder completely, which can also allow bacteria to grow.

Symptoms of a bladder infection or UTI include pain or pressure in the lower abdomen or back, cloudy or strong-smelling urine, need to use the bathroom more frequently, or a burning sensation when urinating.

It is important to stay hydrated and avoid tightly fitted undergarments. Women should always wipe from the front to the back and urinate after sex. Cranberry supplements or topical estrogen therapy can be discussed with a doctor.

Early detection is key for any changes after menopause, so yearly dental and eye exams are also important. Keep detailed notes on any symptoms and discuss them with a doctor or menopause specialist.

While each woman’s symptoms can vary, many women feel alone or “crazy” during their perimenopause years. A support system or support group can be essential to exploring life with a positive, healthy outlook for the future.