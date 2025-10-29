Liberty Center invites folks to compost their rotted pumpkins

"Don’t trash it — smash it!“
That’s Liberty Center’s motto for a two-hour drop off event this weekend where people are encourage to bring their old, rotting pumpkins and smash them in an open-top dumpster.
“Composting your pumpkin at Liberty Center is a simple, earth-friendly way to celebrate. Don’t miss your chance to smash (recycle) your pumpkin in The Park,” said a news release from Liberty Center. “All pumpkins will be then composted through our event partner, GroundsPRO.”
The event is noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. Liberty Center is located at 7100 Foundry Row in Liberty Twp.
Pumpkins are the only item allowed and “must not have non-biodegradable items on them such as excess paint, glitter, googly eyes, stickers and candles.” Those types of things can contaminate the compost.
"Composting is nature’s way of recycling organic materials. It is a process that allows organic matter to decompose and form compost — a nutrient-rich soil amendment (said more plainly, a fabulous natural fertilizer)," says the news release.