Liberty Center invites folks to compost their rotted pumpkins

“Composting your pumpkin at Liberty Center is a simple, earth-friendly way to celebrate. Don’t miss your chance to smash (recycle) your pumpkin in The Park,” said a news release from Liberty Center. “All pumpkins will be then composted through our event partner, GroundsPRO.”

The event is noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. Liberty Center is located at 7100 Foundry Row in Liberty Twp.

Pumpkins are the only item allowed and “must not have non-biodegradable items on them such as excess paint, glitter, googly eyes, stickers and candles.” Those types of things can contaminate the compost.