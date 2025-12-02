Libby Jones, who grew up in Springboro, advances on ‘Jeopardy!’ and appears tonight

During the “Jeopardy!’ round Jones took time to find her footing but ultimately landed in second with $3,000 compared to Whitaker ($6,600) and Thomas ($2,800).

When she found a Daily Double in “Double Jeopardy!” she proved to be a considerable threat.

The clue in the category A Boatload of Trouble:

“An 1898 Court of Inquiry said it was ‘unable to obtain evidence fixing the responsibility for the destruction of’ this.”

Jones correctly responded (U.S.S.) Maine. She initially had $9,400 and wagered $3,000, bringing her total to $12,400. She ended the round in second place with $17,200 compared to Whitaker ($21,000) and Thomas ($3,600).

Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

The “Final Jeopardy!” clue in the category Postage Stamps:

“A 1959 4-cent stamp depicts an eagle and a maple leaf beneath the name of this project.”

Jones correctly responded St. Lawrence Seaway, wagered $7,601 and finished with $24,801. Thomas also answered correctly, wagered $3,599 and finished with $7,199. Whitaker incorrectly responded The Ambassador Bridge. He wagered $13,401, dropping him to second place with $7,599.

“Congratulations Libby!,” said host Ken Jennings. “What a game. An amazing win for Libby and she’ll be back tomorrow.”

During the interview portion, Jennings asked Jones about one of her early jobs that fueled her love of trivia.

“I was very lucky to work at Disney’s The Great Movie Ride, which has since closed,” Jones said. “Amazingly fun job. Got to get in the middle of an Old West bank holdup, run lines with the Wicked Witch of the West. Just really lucky to get landed at a cool, early job like that.”

On tonight’s episode, Jones will face high school English teacher Anne Martyn originally from Los Gatos, Ca. and post production manager Eli Selzer of Los Angeles.

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2. The show also streams on Hulu.