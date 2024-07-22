La Comedia announces shows for upcoming 50th anniversary season

This strong lineup, one of the most refreshing in recent memory, is the first solely created by La Comedia’s new owners Dave and Sherry Gabert of Vandalia, who took the reins of Ohio’s only professional dinner theatre from the Adkins family last November. Initially tempted to choose a season that looked back, the Gaberts pivoted by embracing new titles and listening to patrons who filled out comment cards.

“The first show La Comedia did was ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,’ and we thought about doing that show, but then we realized we wanted to go more contemporary and produce all new shows,” Dave said. “We’re new owners and we wanted a new lineup. We’re also trying to attract a younger clientele and would like to make our shows a date night experience. But there’s something for everyone this season.”

Along with the local premiere of the romantic, emotional “Ghost,” based on the 1990 Academy Award-winning film and featuring the iconic ballad “Unchained Melody,” the Gaberts are eager to produce “Jersey Boys,” the incredibly tuneful account of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

“The (patrons) have spoken,” Sherry said. “They want ‘Jersey Boys.’ They love the music. They also wanted ‘Into the Woods,’ a show I love because of (original star) Bernadette Peters, the music and how the show (weaves) different fairy tales into one story.”

Acknowledging a desire to provide a show appealing to church groups, the Gaberts are pleased to offer the Genesis-themed “Children of Eden,” featuring a gorgeous, underrated score by Schwartz (“Wicked”).

“‘Children of Eden’ focuses on family, parenting and teaching life lessons,” Dave said.

In addition “Matilda,” a British musical based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name, will seek to showcase younger talent, especially from the ranks of La Comedia’s summer musical theatre program Camp Comedia, bolstered by an empowering message of self-worth.

“Matilda is an inspirational role model for boys and girls because she reminds them that even in bad circumstances you can always rise up,” Dave said. “The music is also fantastic.”

Equally empowering is “Legally Blonde,” the upbeat musical comedy based on the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film of the same name.

“It’s exciting, fun and a blast,” Dave said. “It’s a show that allows people to forget their day-to-day problems, have a good time and leave feeling better about themselves. ‘Scrooge’ is a happy-go-lucky-musical too.”

Additional programming includes the kid-friendly Lunch and Learn lineup (“The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs,” Apr. 8-19, 2025 and “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day,” Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2025), Camp Comedia (June 30-July 12, 2025) and Broadway Star (“Schoolhouse Rock!,” July 19, 2025).

The anniversary season will also be overseen by Chris Beiser, whose role in the organization was recently elevated from resident director to artistic director.

“It’s very exciting to have the handle on getting to do all these wonderful shows that are coming up in 2025,” said Beiser, who has directed and choreographed over 60 productions for La Comedia. “Our next season (proves) we’re ready to move to something new. It’s a new blossoming to take a new road and see what happens.”

Looking ahead the Gaberts are confident in their decision to celebrate 50 years of entertainment with an eye toward the future.

“We’re not going to do anything we’re not excited or passionate about,” Dave said.

More details

For season tickets or more information, call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com. La Comedia Dinner Theatre, currently presenting “The Wizard of Oz” through Aug. 11, is located at 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro.