Kings Island begins construction of newest attraction

The photos spotlight several of the slide’s hills featuring water jets that will boost guests to speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. The enclosed portion of RiverRacer’s track was also showcased complete with lighting effects.

Currently located outside of the park’s Soak City entrance, the track is set to be moved to the ride’s construction site at a later date.

Built by Whitewater West, the attraction is an installation of their “Dueling Master Blaster” model of racing slides. Guests will traverse the slide in two-person tubes.

This expansion coming to the Soak City water park will also include a new family play area named Splash River Junction, set to feature children’s slides and a new wading pool.

Kings Island’s Soak City water park will open to guests May 24.

How to go

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin. Soak City set to open May 24.

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason