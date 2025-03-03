Breaking: Kings Island begins construction of newest attraction

Kings Island begins construction of newest attraction

Pieces of the track for Kings Island's RiverRacers attraction set to open this summer. CONTRIBUTED

By Alex Cutler
16 minutes ago
Kings Island recently released construction photos of its newest Soak City attraction RiverRacers, a dueling water coaster.

The park has begun to assemble pieces of the ride’s fiberglass track, which arrived in January and February.

ExploreSee also: Kings Island has a livecam - and other things to know about the amusement park

The photos spotlight several of the slide’s hills featuring water jets that will boost guests to speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. The enclosed portion of RiverRacer’s track was also showcased complete with lighting effects.

Currently located outside of the park’s Soak City entrance, the track is set to be moved to the ride’s construction site at a later date.

Built by Whitewater West, the attraction is an installation of their “Dueling Master Blaster” model of racing slides. Guests will traverse the slide in two-person tubes.

This expansion coming to the Soak City water park will also include a new family play area named Splash River Junction, set to feature children’s slides and a new wading pool.

Kings Island’s Soak City water park will open to guests May 24.

How to go

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin. Soak City set to open May 24.

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.