Kings Island announces return of classic ride

Kings Island kicked off its 2025 season with Passholder Preview Day on April 18. Photo by Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Kings Island kicked off its 2025 season with Passholder Preview Day on April 18. Photo by Alex Cutler
Lifestyles
By
32 minutes ago
X

Warren County amusement park Kings Island has revealed one of its attractions, which was completely out of commission during the 2025 season, will return this year.

ExploreSee also: Kings Island season passes revamped for 2026 season

The Monster, which began operation in 1968 at Kings Island’s predecessor, Coney Island, was completely dismantled before the park opened for the season last year, with the ride area being fenced off.

During Kings Island’s 2025 Passholder Preview Day, the park’s then-Director of Communications Chad Showalter said the closure was due to the delayed delivery of a necessary part. At the time, the ride was scheduled to reopen in July. However, it remained closed throughout the season.

The park gave no updates on The Monster until Feb. 3, when Kings Island took to social media to announce the classic ride will come back sometime this year.

The park is scheduled to open for the 2026 season on April 18, with a Passholder Preview Day planned for April 17.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, visit sixflags.com/kingsisland.

In Other News
1
Kings Island season passes revamped for 2026 season
2
Hands in the soil, hearts in the community: a volunteer experience like...
3
Rice matters worldwide, and it has some health benefits
4
Book Nook: This self published collection of atmospheric stories is...
5
McCrabb: Middletown graduate returns to history roots for first book

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.