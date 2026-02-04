Kings Island announces return of classic ride

The Monster, which began operation in 1968 at Kings Island’s predecessor, Coney Island, was completely dismantled before the park opened for the season last year, with the ride area being fenced off.

During Kings Island’s 2025 Passholder Preview Day, the park’s then-Director of Communications Chad Showalter said the closure was due to the delayed delivery of a necessary part. At the time, the ride was scheduled to reopen in July. However, it remained closed throughout the season.

The park gave no updates on The Monster until Feb. 3, when Kings Island took to social media to announce the classic ride will come back sometime this year.

The park is scheduled to open for the 2026 season on April 18, with a Passholder Preview Day planned for April 17.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, visit sixflags.com/kingsisland.