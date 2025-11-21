Kids, parents can be contestants at ‘Reindeer Games’ event in Hamilton

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will present “Reindeer Games” at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets are $9 for Fitton Center members and $11 for non-members.

This 50-minute, interactive experience will allow audience members to participate in holiday-themed games, songs and commercials featuring Santa’s four-hoofed sleigh team as both hosts and contestants. Attendees can experience laughs and holiday cheer as they find out who will win the Reindeer Games.

“There’s an opportunity for some of the kids and their parents to get up on stage and be a part of the show, but it will be interactive with the entire audience, and everyone will get into that festive Christmas and holiday spirit,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Prior to the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

“Let’s get into the holiday spirit, and share in that with our families, friends and the community. There’s nothing quite like it. Wear your reindeer antlers, your Santa hats, your elf costume and your ugly sweaters. We encourage all of that,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

As part of the Fitton Family Fridays series season, the entire family can enjoy performances by local children’s theater companies, puppet shows, live ballet and musical theater as well as interactive events.

Before the show, attendees can visit the Fitton Center Galleries and view the current exhibitions on display, including “Rock & Root,” which is on view through Jan. 9, 2026.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for families and for our staff,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “These shows are making those really special memories that kids are going to take with them their whole lives. You see family members of all ages sharing in the experience together.”

As part of each show, kids have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the actors, performers and musicians. They’ll learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or be on a game show. Also, there is a Q & A session after the performance.

HOW TO GO

What: “Reindeer Games” presented by The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $9 for members; $11 for non-members. Includes a complimentary reception with kid-friendly appetizers and drinks by Two Women in a Kitchen.

More info: fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110