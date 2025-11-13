How to join the Master Gardener Volunteer program in your Ohio county

There are more than 3,200 MGVs in 67 counties in Ohio. Volunteers are trained through Ohio State University Extension Offices and give back to their communities through a variety of projects. Many of the projects revolve around food insecurity, community gardens, invasive species removal and education, best practices for lawn and gardens, and general horticulture education for county residents.

The training is intensive and is either all day, evenings, or a mix of face-to-face and online, depending on the county. Clark County is offering face-to-face training for 2026 as well as an online option. Most of our volunteers are retirees and have time to complete the classroom training.

After the completion of 50 hours of education, MGV interns are required to complete 50 hours of service on a variety of county-based projects to become certified. Once certified, you can remain with the program for as long as you choose.

I have volunteers who have been engaged for more than 25 years.

My job as an Extension Educator is to provide quality and meaningful volunteer experiences. Projects are developed based on county needs. In Clark County, for example, the biggest project is Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum. We also have other opportunities such as community gardens, the Hort HelpLine and much more.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact your local county Extension office. Go online to county.osu.edu (insert your county name, e.g., clark.osu.edu) and click on Master Gardener Volunteers on the left and then “Become a Master Gardener Volunteer.” Information regarding the training (when, where, what, etc.) is there.

This column is published to multiple counties, but here is information for those in Clark County: Training classes cost $150, and fingerprint background checks are required for all Extension volunteers. We will be hosting an open house for potential volunteers at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Clark County Extension office, 3130 E. Main St., Springfield.

Those in other counties should inquire about costs and trainings.

Some offer a hybrid option of face-to-face and online training, or all online.

If you are looking for the “perfect volunteer opportunity,” check out the overall MGV program at mastergardener.osu.edu.