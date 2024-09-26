‘Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical’ to be performed on Hamilton stage

Explore What Halloween Haunt at Kings Island is like this year

Director Matt Neal, who has had a lifelong dream to direct the show, presented the idea to the Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre board last year.

The musical, loosely based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, was conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden with a book by Leslie Bricusse.

“The premise of the show is that Dr. Jekyll believes in the duality of man. We all have good and evil inside of us,” Haven said. “In a bad attempt to cure his father of an illness, he comes up with a serum that he injects into himself as an experimental test patient, and it ends up bringing out his dark side, which is Mr. Hyde.”

Mr. Hyde starts seeking revenge on people in society that he feels deserve to no longer be in society, so it is an interesting exploration of the human psyche, she said.

The show stars Darin Art as Dr. Henry Jekyll/Mr. Hyde, Jenni Sheets Parsons as Lucy, Holly Colant as Emma, Scott Christian as Utterson and Jeffrey Dye as Sir Danvers Carew, and more.

“It’s fun to work with a cast that’s as passionate and excited as the production team is,” Haven said.

She said the cast and crew are not shying away from the scarier parts of the show. The lighting and sound effects will be an “immersive, spooky experience.”

“We are leaning quite a bit into the horror element of the show, which is perfect for this time of year and the Halloween season.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical”

When: Oct. 3-6. Show times are 7:30 p.m. and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday

Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami Hamilton campus

Cost: Individual tickets are $18. Tickets for students and senior adults over the age of 60 are $17. Group tickets of 20 or more are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ghctplay.com, in-person at the door the day of the show, and by phone at (513) 737-PLAY. Platinum sponsor: Bill and Lynn Mense.

More info.: Visit www.ghctplay.com. Recommended for patrons 16 and up due to mature themes.