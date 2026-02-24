It’s National Tortilla Chip Day, so get your dip on

Is there a finer excuse to get to your favorite Mexican restaurant? (Ok, maybe National Margarita Day a few days ago was a great one.)

This is the time to get to your nearest Chipotle Mexican Grill, too: It is offering a free side of chips with Queso Blanco today and Wednesday with code “CHIPS26″ on digital orders.

Chipotle handmakes its tortilla chips daily.

If you go somewhere that serves them with shredded cheese melted on top, you should toast to Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya. Wikipedia claims he “was a Mexican maître D who “invented the popular Tex-Mex dish nachos at the Victory Club restaurant a couple miles from the border of Texas in Mexico in 1943."

In the fall, you can celebrate International Nacho Day. That’s Oct. 21. (Not to be confused with National Nacho Day on Nov. 6.)

Join the food and dining discussion on our Facebook page, where we asked the question, “Who has the best tortilla chips?” Responses largely included Chuy’s and Elsa’s.