‘It’s just iconic’: What to know about the refreshed Fort Liberty Playland

The original wooden play structure with slides, climbing walls and different levels was built in 1999 through a community-driven effort of more than 300 volunteers. The same firm who designed the playground more than 25 years ago helped design the updated new structure.

“It’s just iconic,” said Christy Gloyd, Marketing Events Manager and Public Information Officer for Liberty Twp. “It has been really cool over this entire process to see the adults who worked on the original but to also see those who are adults now who were kids in 1999. It is just a real community asset.”

The park reopens at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony and activities, including a balloon artist, refreshments, and appearances by township officials. There is also an America 250 banner to help commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“We are inviting families from the original to come and sign the banner,” Gloyd said.

The play area is located at the 7.5-acre Fort Liberty Playland Park on Van Gorden Road and took approximately six months to rebuild. The park includes picnic shelters, restrooms, a bocce ball court, and a StoryWalk along a path connecting it to Reserves Park.

Fort Liberty 2.0 has traditional swings, including a tire swing, climbing areas, a rope ladder, hanging bars, a variety of slides, and an area for smaller children to enjoy.

“We tried to keep as many of the same features on the original as we could,” Gloyd said.

The grand opening will happen rain or shine, and picnic shelter reservations are open now online.

“The community is really excited for the fresh version of Fort Liberty,” Gloyd said.

HOW TO GO

What: Fort Liberty Playland 2.0 Grand Opening

When: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21

Where: 6845 Van Gorden Road, Liberty Twp.