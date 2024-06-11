It’s Dayton’s Burger Week: Here’s where to get the good stuff

“A hamburger is perfection wrapped up in a bun.” — Anthony Bourdain

“Burgers are the ultimate culinary indulgence.” — Emeril Lagasse

“Burgers are a delicious marriage of meat, cheese, and bread.” — Alton Brown

“Burgers: the perfect balance of simplicity and satisfaction.” — Wolfgang Puck

“A great burger is like a symphony of flavors in every bite.” — Daniel Humm

“The burger is a culinary classic that never goes out of style.” — Gordon Ramsay

“A burger is a work of art that satisfies both hunger and soul.” — Julia Child

“Burgers are proof that sometimes the simplest things are the most extraordinary.” — Thomas Keller

These passionate defining quotes pay homage to a dish that is the ultimate blank canvas that will always be a timeless menu staple of restaurants ranging from worn taverns to crisp tablecloths. They are a juicy indulgence that packs in flavor and can serve as a chefs muse hitting all the right notes when the kitchen’s creativity comes alive.

This week, Dayton-area restaurants and chefs are serving up some seriously mouthwatering craft burgers, along with a selection of delicious sides and specials during the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Burger Week that runs through June 15.

Here’s a look at what’s being served up on hot buns all over town:

Amber Rose

1400 Valley St., Dayton

On the menu: Bacon Bourbon Jam Burger topped with Pepper-jack cheese, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Fried Egg on a Bakery Fresh Glazed Croissant – $12 ala cart, $17 meal.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Archer’s Tavern

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

2030 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

On the menu: All eight specialty burgers will be $10 for burger only. Add side item for additional $3.95 or premium side items for $5.35 each.

Agave & Rye

7125 Fountain View Drive, Liberty Twp.

11 N. Main St., Centerville

On the menu: The Sicilian Burger Queen featuring two Smash Beef Patties, Mozzarella, and Sweet & Spicy Bacon on Toasted Buns of Charred Pepperoni, Mozzarella and House Red Sauce.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Bunker’s Sports Bar and Grill

893 E. National Road, Vandalia

On the menu: Western Burger, 1/2 lb. angus burger piled high with cheddar cheese, crispy, thick-cut bacon, beer battered onion rings and BBQ sauce.

Butter Café

1106 Brown St., Dayton

On the menu: $8 Burger Special featuring a 6-ounce Grass-fed beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made butter sauce, add cheese for additional cost. Sides available at additional cost.

Carvers Steak & Chops

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

On the menu: Carvers Signature Steak Bar Burger made with Filet, New York Strip & Ribeye Trimmings and topped with our caramelized onions and provolone with A1 aioli sauce served with small fries, $12. Available in lounge & Patio Only.

Chappys Social House

7880 Washington Village Drive, Dayton

On the menu: Three $12 burger specials. The Piggyback burger topped with Bacon, Slow Smoked Pulled Pork and House Made Coleslaw, Drizzled with White BBQ & House BBQ sauce. The Walking Taco Burger topped with Campy’s Chili, Queso and Housemade Fritos. The Stuffed-Smothered-Covered Burger stuffed with Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms and Cheddar Jack Cheese or SMOTHERED with Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms or COVERED with Cheddar Jack Cheese. All burgers served with fresh cut fries.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers

2495 Commons Blvd. Suite A1, Dayton

On the menu: Premium 7.5 oz steakburger with choice of cheese for just $10. Add on Bacon, Avocado, Sautéed Onions, Over Medium Egg for $1.99 each. Pair it up with Fries, Tots, Mac Cheese or Sweet Potato Fries for $2.99.

Corner Kitchen

613 E. 5th St., Dayton

On the menu: Corner Bacon Burger featuring a 9oz prime house ground patty topped with Baby greens, Dill pickle, Pickle onion, Smokey yum yum sauce, Cheddar cheese, Bacon all on a Clostermans’s Brioche bun.

Cowboy Sally’s Texas BBQ

7521 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

On the menu: Cowboy Crack Burger featuring a crispy Smash Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Kickin’ Cowboy Sauce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, slice, pickles, lettuce.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro

123 N. Main St., Piqua

On the menu: Fresh Angus hand-spanked patty cooked to choice of pink or no pink. They have six options ranging from a classic ($10) with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle to the “Roadside Burner” ($12) topped with peanut butter, candied jalapeño and Havarti cheese with a side of sweet Thai chili.

Dewberry 1850

1414 south Patterson Blvd., Dayton

On the menu: Third pound of Certified Angus Ground Brisket on toasted Brioche topped with House Made Roasted Guajillo Cheese, habanero Maple Smoked Bacon topped with Micro Mustard greens and vine ripe local tomato. Served with beer batter fries and garlic aioli for $12.

Doubleday’s Home Plate

1000 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

On the menu: All Doubledays Home Plate Burgers $10 — online ordering only.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

On the menu: Throwback Burger ($10) featuring a wood grilled patty, onion lettuce, tomato and secret sauce. Available at lunch for dine in only from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Loose Ends Brewing Company

890 S. Main St., Centerville

On the menu: The Dad Bod Smash Burger ($11) featuring two 3.5 oz. Angus beef patties with Swiss cheese, BBQ brisket, bacon, and southern cole slaw. If you want to go meat free go with the “Better Than A Burger Roasted Veggie Burger” ($10) featuring an in-House patty made with oats, roasted seasonal veggies and spices. Served on a brioche bun with red pepper relish, fried avocado slices, and spicy avocado crema. There’s also a BBQ Bacon Smash Burger ($11) and a normal smash burger with less dad bod ($10).

Manna Uptown

61 W Franklin St., Centerville

On the menu: French Onion Burger featuring a 8 oz. ground chuck topped with Gruyere and a slice of caramelized onion, toasted stirato, whole grain dijon mustard, house made mayo, and romaine lettuce, served with a side of au jus, and thick cut yukon steak fries.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Moeller Brew Barn – Dayton

416 E. 1st St., Dayton

On the menu: PB & Jam Burger for $12.

Moeller Brew Barn – Troy

214 W. Main St., Troy

On the menu: Wintburger — A simple classic from a nostalgic time. 8 oz fresh pressed burger topped with two slices of American cheese, onions, cole slaw and dill pickle.

Mr Boro’s Tavern

495 N. Main St., Springboro

On the menu: Bourbon Burger ($12) with topped with Provolone cheese, Dill pickle chips, three slices of bacon, topped with Bourbon sauce and pineapple cole slaw. Or the Mr. B’s Signature Creation ($12) topped with house made avocado goat cheese spread, three pieces of bacon, tomato and Mozzarella Cheese.

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

On the menu: Steakhouse Burger topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and double provolone top with A1 sauce.

Primo Italian Steakhouse

6 S. Broad St., Middletown

On the menu: The Carbonara Burger ($10) 6 oz. patty topped with arugula, bacon, fontina, over easy egg, basil aioli, brioche bun.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Rip Rap Roadhouse

6024 Rip Rap Road, Huber Heights

On the menu: All $12 burgers served with our house made chips. Upgrade to one of our regular sides for just $2 more or a premium side for additional $3. Choose from a Peppercorn Steak Burger, Caribbean Jerk Burger or Pizza Burger.

Romers Bar & Grill

4439 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook

On the menu: Choose from a Black & Bleu Burger, Mushroom & Swiss Burger, Cowboy Burger, All American Burger, Steak House Burger or a San Fran Patty Melt. Burgers are $11.99 each. Add on waffle fries or shoe string fries for $2, Tater tots or sweet potato fries for $2.75.

Stone House Tavern

258 S. Main St., Waynesville

On the menu: The best deal of burger week is at Stone House Tavern with 12 burger options to choose from priced at $9.83 during Burger Week with fries for an additional $1.87. Choose from a Bacon Cheese Burger, Black n Bleu Burger, Breakfast Burger, Hot & Sticky Burger, Jalapeno Popper Burger, Mushroom Swiss Burger, Patty Melt, Mac Burger, Spartan Burger, Sweet Heat Pineapple Burger, Teriyaki Burger, or Texas Burger.

The Barrel

857 W. Central Ave., Springboro

On the menu: Pizza burger.

The Florentine Restaurant

21 W. Market St., Germantown

On the menu: Double Smash Royale featuring two smashed patties, caramelized onions, pickle, smoked Gouda and signature sauce on a brioche bun. The Brunch Burger featuring a smashed patty topped with an omelet and bacon cozied up in a Donut Haus glazed donut or the Southwestern Chimichanga Burger.

The Last Queen

210 E. Main St., Enon

On the menu: Japheth Burgerall Burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard or the ABLE Burgerall topped with house-made Boursin cheese, caramelized onions, deep-smoked bacon, dirty sauce or the Chuggy Burgerall topped with Swiss cheese, dirty slaw, crispy bacon, lettuce, crispy pickles or the vegetarian Holly Burger featuring fried Blue Jacket Dairy halloumi-style cheese (no meat), dirty slaw, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy pickles. All burgers served with hand-cut fresh potato fries.

Wandering Griffin Brewery & Pub

3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek

On the menu: PB&J Bacon Cheese Burger ($12).

Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

On the menu: Fried Pickle Burger topped with melted cheddar, cornmeal fried pickles, housemade beer mustard served on a Dorothy Lane golden bun. Always with your choice of jojo potatoes or dressed spring greens for $14.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.