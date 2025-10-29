It’s all about crepes at this West Chester Twp. restaurant

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“We’re a family business,” Abdabduhlhadi. “We tried to do something new and came up with the crepe idea. Plus my business partner loves crepes.”

The restaurant offers a wide selection of crepes including the signature Crepe N Dip featuring a crepe filled with chocolate custard, banana, strawberry, kiwi, blueberry and topped with Belgian chocolate. The menu also has a banana wrapped crepe topped with Belgian chocolate. There is also a Nutella Crepe and a Dubai Chocolate crepe with kunafa and cream pistachio with Belgian chocolate on top.

The menu includes waffles and mini pancakes with a variety of toppings. According to Abdabduhlhadi the most popular item is the strawberry Dubai cup which is a mix of fresh strawberries, Belgium chocolate, pistachio cream layered in a cup and topped with pistachio crunch and a piece of Belgium chocolate.

“We have all kinds of fresh squeezed juice including apple, pineapple, carrot, orange, lemon, nearly every fruit you can think of,” Abdabduhlhadi said. “Every kind of coffee ... hot or iced ... and we have Turkish coffee, too.”

Abdabdulhadi and co-owner Mulham Kabab are also working on their own brand of kunafa pistachio cream to sell.

“It is the cream we use in the Dubai chocolate and strawberry Dubai cup,” Abdabdulhadi said. “We plan to make it, distribute and sell it. Hopefully within the next 3 months.”

Crepe N Dip is open seven days a week until 11 p.m. and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

“We have a really, really nice seating area,” Abdabdulhadi said. “It’s very cozy and a nice place to hang out. If you have a late date or something it is a great spot.”

There is seating for about 35 people inside and additional seating on an outdoor patio. You can also order via Uber Eats or DoorDash.

Crepe N Dip has another location at Kenwood Towne Center in the food court and is planning to open a third location in Centerville by the end of the year.

