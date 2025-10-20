‘It’s a tradition’: Middletown Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day turns 60

“When you buy a ticket to Pancake Day, you’re not just enjoying a meal — you’re fueling scholarships, books for kids, youth leadership and community outreach,” said Marla Marsh, president, Kiwanis Club of Middletown. “It’s a tradition that has made a real difference for six decades.”

Pancake Day has been the Kiwanis Club of Middletown’s signature fundraiser, generating the resources needed to support local scholarships, youth leadership, literacy and community service initiatives. Other signature events include the James A. Combs Memorial Golf Tournament and the Book Around Middletown cart race.

“We think this year is going to be something special. We have been hosting Pancake Day for 60 years and we have really made it child focused this year,” Marsh said. “We have a lot of people who put Pancake Day on their calendars, and they can’t wait to come.”

The club’s Pancake Day will be 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 25 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1300 First Avenue in Middletown.

Pancake Day includes all-you-can-eat pancakes prepared by Chris Cakes Pancake Catering, plus sausage, fruit, juice, milk and coffee served by Kiwanis volunteers. Cost is $10 per person. Children ages 3 and younger, first responders and military personnel in uniform are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at http://bit.ly/4mJ6sZJ. A balloon artist will also entertain kids and their families. A variety of raffle baskets will be raffled off to attendees. Monica Marsh, Lt. Governor of the Queen City Division, board member and membership chair for the Kiwanis Club of Middletown and Marla’s twin, said much of the fundraising efforts go toward scholarships as well as improving the health and safety needs within the community.

“Pancake Day brings the community together, and I really enjoy talking to everyone at the event,” she said. “We see community members, who bring their children and grandchildren, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Pancake Day and other Kiwanis fundraising efforts have allowed the club to invest directly back into the Middletown community, including: $15,000 in scholarships for graduating seniors each year; leadership programs at Middletown, Madison and Fenwick schools; free books for children through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library; and youth development programs including 4-H, youth soccer, swim lessons and Special Olympics.

Additionally, Pancake Day proceeds help to provide socks, hot meals and blessing bags for students and neighbors in crisis; mentorship for local fourth graders through Adopt A Class; and support for the Middletown Salvation Army.

Founded in 1926, the Kiwanis Club of Middletown is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in Middletown and surrounding communities. The club will turn 100 on July 20, 2026. The Kiwanis Club of Middletown currently has 52 active members.

“This is a big year for us, and our whole goal is to constantly build upon what we’re doing and get better and better. When I say, build,’ that’s is actually what the word Kiwanis means. It’s a Native American word and it means ‘to build.’ For us, it is to build up our community,” said Marla Marsh.