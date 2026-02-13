Internet is loving Middletown student’s ‘Jimi Hendrix-style’ national anthem on guitar

At a recent Middletown vs. Hamilton high school basketball game, it was a student guitar player who had all the eyes on him in Middletown High School’s Wade E. Miller Arena.
“The Report Ohio” posted a video of Middletown student Dylan Palmer playing the national anthem on an electric guitar just ahead of the game, and Facebook commenters are sending him all their praise in the comments.
Some compared it to the Woodstock performance of famed guitar player Jimi Hendrix. He and his band played the national anthem there in August 1969.
"This is awesome!!! Jimmy Hendrix style!!! Great job kid," write one commenter.
"Hendrix style. Good job," posted another.
Watch the video:
The Middies lost to the Bulldogs 73-58. Both teams get back to GMC action today, Feb. 13. Hamilton hosts Sycamore, while Middletown travels to Mason.
