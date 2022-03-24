Inspiring Arts Productions performs ‘Romeo & Juliet’, but with a twist

The show has sword play, renaissance dance, and the Shakespearean language, but it also gives our students the opportunity to act in a contemporary style and learn what it feels like and looks like to act in a very different style. And it’s nice to have tragedy and comedy all in the same evening, she says.

“I would encourage the community to come out and enjoy live theater again, because we’re still just getting back into it. They won’t be disappointed with this show. They will be astounded at what high school students will bring to them as far as the level of professionalism, and just to enjoy art on stage in a live forum is lovely,” Kenniv said.

Founded in 2016, Inspiring Arts Productions is led by Kenniv. Kerry Marsh acts as the administrative director and co-producer of the show along with Tara Dudley, who also serves as the president of the board. Inspiring Arts Productions has typically put on a spring and summer production. The group recently added a Christmas show with an original production of “Legacy,” a walk-through of American History at Christmastime in 2020 and 2021. Inspiring Arts Productions also hosts summer camps for kids in 2nd grade through 12th grade

“The reason why we are called Inspiring Arts is because we believe that the arts are meant to be inspiring. That means to be uplifting, and to spark something that’s enlightening. We like to make a distinction between art and entertainment, and we, of course, want to entertain, but art is something that’s a little bit higher. So, I am always about making art beautiful, bringing beauty to the stage, and that’s one of the hallmarks that makes us a little different,” Kenniv said.

How to go

What: Inspiring Arts Productions will present “Romeo & Juliet Together (and Alive) at Last!”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Parrish Auditorium at Miami University-Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd.

Admission: Advance online tickets: $20 premium, $15 regular. Tickets are available at the door: $22 premium seating and $17 regular seating. A group discount is available for 15+ seats at $3 off/per ticket. Please contact Mei-Ling at (513) 582-6288 for ticketing or with questions.

More info: InspiringArtsProductions.com