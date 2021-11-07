In Your Prime: Seniors are the bulwark of volunteerism, to everyone’s benefit

-- Boonshoft Museum of Discovery: 100 volunteers, 6,000 hours.

-- Dayton Art Institute: 500 volunteers, 10,000 hours.

-- Dayton History: 300 volunteers, 36,000 hours.

-- Victoria Theater Association: 700 volunteers, 60,000 hours.

-- National Museum of the United States Air Force: 550 volunteers, 100,000 hours

In addition to that good feeling, there are more tangible benefits to volunteering. For us seniors, volunteerism keeps us active, provides continuing education, and is often a social activity. I’m no psychologist, but it would also seem to increase our sense of self-worth as continuing contributors to society; givers as opposed to takers, as it were.

So regardless of our reason, or combination of reasons, for volunteering, we just do it! And our neighborhoods, our institutions, and our cities are much better because of us.