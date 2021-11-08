In Your Prime: 9 things to do on days when you have no energy

4. Do things in bite-size chunks. Take a break every 30 minutes or more if you need it. If you overdo and exhaust yourself, it can take days to recover, so respect what your body is telling you and try to do a little at a time.

5. If it’s not something you absolutely have to do, don’t do it today. This truly is one of those cases where procrastinating is not a bad idea. If it can wait until your energy returns, then let it wait.

6. Phone it in. Remote work is very helpful on days like these, and if you can work from your bedroom when you need to, that’s a gift. You don’t always have to be the brightest light in the room. Sometimes just a faint glow is enough.

7. Ask a friend. If you can’t muster the forces to do something you’d planned with other people, and someone else can fill in, ask a friend to be there for you. The people you were going to meet will respect that you were honest about your physical and emotional state, and they’ll be grateful you found someone who can go in your stead.

8. Act until you can get home. There is a reason the saying “fake it till you make it” is so common. We’ve all done it, and sometimes the acting can kick the negative energy out.

9. Remember, you will probably feel better tomorrow. Another sunrise might make all the difference, so when you rest, allow the possibility of a new day to lift you up. I know it may sound corny, but I just did it, and I’m feeling pretty good now.

Low energy days are a part of life. When your body tells you it needs a break, my suggestion is to listen. If you’re too tired to play in the garden or pick up your guitar, just let it go for now and respect what your body is saying. An easy day today could mean a big success tomorrow.