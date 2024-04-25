Kings Island 2024: What’s new and what’s changed

I wanted to be one of the first people to check out these additions, so I made my way from the Dayton area down to Mason on a chilly April morning for Kings Island’s opening day.

The biggest addition to Kings Island in 2024 is the previously mentioned Camp Snoopy area, so upon my arrival at 10 a.m., that’s where I headed first. When I arrived to the back of the area, I was met with a series of construction walls. This was completely expected, as the new land is opening later this spring.

Of course, by looking over the barrier, people can catch a glimpse of the construction.

The new coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, has been completed for some time, and is just waiting on the station and surrounding landscaping to be finished. The re-themed attractions are all completed as well, new names and all.

It looks like it might be some time before guests can join Charlie Brown and friends on their camping adventure, as the rest of the area needs quite a bit of work. Pigpen’s Mess Hall, the new eatery coming to the area, doesn’t seem to be fully constructed yet.

Since Area 72 opened with Orion back in 2020, we’ve seen Kings Island focus more on creating strong themed experiences for guests, and the park has since doubled-down on this initiative.

When Adventure Port opened last year, the main draw wasn’t a record-breaking coaster, but instead two smaller attractions and a new food venue. In years past, the area between The Racer and Delirium was one of the more quiet areas at Kings Island, but now it’s bursting with excitement. In terms of theming, it sets a high bar, and one I hope Camp Snoopy crosses when it opens later in the springs.

In addition to Camp Snoopy, there seems to be a whole lot in store for Kings Island this season. As I walked through the Coney Mall section of the park, I noticed the sign for a new bar opening this season called 21 and Colder. As the name suggests, this bar will focus on frozen cocktails.

No opening date has been given for this bar yet.

There will also be a new show in the Kings Island Theater — the “Gazillion Bubble Show.” It open June 15 and is part of Kings Island’s new “Summerbration” series this summer, along with the returning Grand Carnivale.

As an avid fan of the park, I know what to expect at Kings Island and enjoyed opening day. The rides are great, the atmosphere is great ... but the lines are long. If you’ve been to the park in the past few years, you know that’s par for the course.

Though it felt like the amusement park wasn’t ready for opening just yet, it’s worth the patience for the coming attractions. Those bringing younger kids might opt to wait until late spring when Camp Snoopy officially opens. However, if you’re someone who comes to the park all the time like myself, or are itching to ride some world-class roller coasters, Kings Island is an easy recommendation for a fun-filled weekend.

