IN YOUR PRIME: 3 shingles myths debunked

Myth: You can only get shingles once

Much like chickenpox, it’s often thought that you can only get shingles once. But that’s not true for either infection. It’s not common to get shingles more than once, but it’s possible.

“New bouts usually show up on different parts of your body. A shingles vaccine could lower your chances of a second infection, even if you get the shot after you’ve already had shingles,” WebMD said.

Myth: Shingles isn’t contagious

If someone isn’t immune to chickenpox, a person with the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox and shingles, can pass it along to them.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the infection usually passes to another person through direct contact with open sores of the shingles rash. Yet once the virus is passed onto another person, they’ll be infected with chickenpox and not shingles.