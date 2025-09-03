Ideas for grandparents to stay close to family — near and far

“When they were smaller, we would call them and visit them, but we didn’t get to do that enough,” he said.

Kerr said he would often take his parents on the visits to help encourage a family connection across the generations.

Michelle Beebe, Kettering Health manager of outreach and childbirth education, notes that there are many ways that senior citizens can foster healthy relationships with grandchildren, nieces or nephews or other close family and friends.

“There are many platforms available to maintain a connection for anyone separated by distance,” Beebe said. “Find out the child’s favorite book and send them a recording of you reading it.”

Video chats are common for tech savvy seniors and their families.

For families who live close together, grandparents can be valuable help for homework or transportation to various practices and events.

Many grandparents are happy to lend a hand to parents who are struggling to meet daily demands. The extra time with young kids also helps deepen familial connections.

Kerr, who also has two great-grandchildren, said staying in touch today is much easier and he mainly relies on phone calls and texting.

Senior citizens who feel limited by mobility issues or physical limitations should still nourish family connection.

Beebe notes that children are very resilient and having a loved one with physical challenge can help develop empathy in the child.

“Kids are less put off by disability and infirmity than adults,” Beebe said. “They don’t care and they need to be loved.”

For Kerr, communication has always been important for maintaining an emotional bond.

“At one point, I was an ocean away serving in the war, and my family didn’t know where I was for a whole year. I wanted to stay connected with them no matter what, and wrote a letter to a different family member every day.”

Kerr notes that sharing information was important both for him and his family members, but it was especially meaningful for him.

“I was the one who was away and removed from their lives,” he said. “That was the worst part for me. I missed them so much.”

Connections can be made at any level, such as sports. If grandparents cannot help the child practice, they can share stories about when they played or share stories about memorable games they saw in their lifetime. Oral history and family stories can help strengthen family bonds.

“Children with grandparents involved in their lives on any level do better because they have another person supporting them,” Beebe said.

Families can also create new traditions for all the generations, such as an ice cream treat before the school year begins, weekly family dinners, special grandparent/grandchild monthly events or exploring a new hobby together.