Huntington’s Disease is focus of Hope Walk this weekend in West Chester

The Hope Walk is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Ohio Valley, which spans across the Cincinnati region, parts of Northern Kentucky and Eastern Indiana.

H The walk is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester. For more information about the event, to register, or to make a donation, go to https://ohiovalley.hdsa.org/events/2024-team-hope-walk-ohio-valley.

Participants come together surrounded by a DJ, music and food to show support for other families and raise funds.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease — simultaneously. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 people at risk of inheriting the disease.

It’s a familial disease that’s passed down from generation to generation with no real cure or treatment.

The community of people impacted by the disease is intertwined with many medical professionals, social workers, researchers, patients and family members, who all participate in the walk.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which will place in more than 100 different cities across the U.S. The event has raised more than $28 million nationally for Huntington’s disease since its inception in 2007.

How to go

What: 2024 HDSA Team Hope Walk - Ohio Valley Chapter

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 6. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Where: Voice of America Park Fieldhouse, 8187 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Township

