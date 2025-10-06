Hulu app phase-out begins this week: How to still get the content

The global rebranding begins Wednesday, Oct. 8, and the standalone Hulu app will be phased out through 2026.

“With this change, and in preparation for a fully integrated unified app experience next year, users will begin to see further integrations of Hulu across the Disney+ app as part of an ongoing and iterative slate of product updates on the homepage and beyond. This includes a series of design and navigation enhancements rolling out over the coming weeks and months — offering a more dynamic and intuitive experience,” said The Walt Disney Company in a release. Yes, a price increase is looming. Beginning Oct. 21:

There are all sorts of other bundle options being offered.

When Disney+ launched in November 2019, it was $6.99 per month.

Hulu will replace Star as the global general entertainment brand in non-U.S. markets.

The Walt Disney Company has promised a simpler navigation and user experience.

“A new navigation bar has been added to the top of the homepage. The ‘For You’ tab is the first screen subscribers will see when they click into Disney+. It’s the new homebase for recommended viewing, powered by an updated algorithm that learns user preferences over time. There are also tabs for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, depending on the user’s subscription, making it easier to explore each catalog individually. “The Live hub in the main vertical navigation takes you straight into the latest live news, sports, and events, as well as our 24/7 Streams.

“We’re also adding new badging tags like ‘Season Finale,’ ‘New Series’ and ‘New Movie’ to show what’s unique and timely right now,” The Walt Disney Company said in its announcement.

