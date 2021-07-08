How to take your dog out to eat

Some families include their dogs in their outdoor dining experiences with great success. I’ve known several, in fact.

But keep in mind most eateries either prefer or require that you make reservations ahead of time if you plan to bring pets. Generally, a dog must wear a non-retractable leash and stay on the patio. Furrier ones are not allowed to sit on the furniture or their owners’ laps.

Also, four-legged guests are not allowed to use dishes or glasses. Most places will offer water in dog bowls or disposable containers.

You can’t feed your dog from your plate so bring along a few of his favorite treats on these patio trips. If you have leftovers, ask for a “doggy bag” so you both can enjoy the tasty morsels at home.

Finally, don’t forget the poop bags. If an accident happens, a server can help you get the area cleaned quickly, but it’s your responsibility, of course.

Bon appetit.

Karin Spicer, a magazine writer, has been entertaining families for more than 20 years. She lives in Bellbrook with her family and two furry animals, all who provide inspiration for her work. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

Little Bear, a border collie/shepard mix, lives with Liz Valenti, co-owner and chef of the Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, a popular restaurant in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED