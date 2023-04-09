How to set a limit with another adult

What I am an expert at is setting limits and enforcing limits with jerks. It sounds like your boyfriend may be a jerk, so here’s how you set limits with this jerk.

By the way, you are not alone. Having worked with parents for many years, I have helped many people to set and enforce limits with significant (and some insignificant) others. Setting and enforcing limits with another adult can change your life forever.

Here’s how I would set and enforce limits with your special friend if I were you:

Boyfriend: (To Kid) HOW DARE YOU!!! I TAKE MY COFFEE WITH CREAM AND THIS IS BLACK!!

Kid Whisperer: Oh, boy. We will remain in your presence for as many seconds as you can be calm and respectful to me and my son.

Boyfriend: WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?! YOU ARE SO STUPID AND YOUR SON IS GOING TO BE A FAILURE BECAUSE YOUR ARE RAISING HIM TO BE A FAILURE! I…

Kid Whisperer: Oh boy. For how long will we remain in your presence?

Kid Whisperer and Kid immediately and calmly leave and go to a safe place at another geographical location, far away from Boyfriend.

Do not say anything else besides “Oh, boy” or try to improvise a response. Those words, though they may feel hokey, will be an alternative to any of the other words that you might otherwise say that could escalate the situation, and/or might make you regret them later.

Again, safety first. If you think that you may be in danger at any point, consult a professional in this area, forget everything I just suggested, and do what they tell you to do. Otherwise, this can be used as a way to set and enforce limits without escalating or saying or doing something that you might regret.

Stay strong and safe!

Scott Ervin is an independent facilitator of parenting with Love and Logic and The Nine Essential Skills for the Love and Logic Classroom. He is a parent and behavioral consultant based in the Miami Valley. Online: www.ervineducationalconsulting.com.