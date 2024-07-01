How to see ‘Hamilton’ in Dayton: Single tickets go on sale soon

The blockbuster musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton will be presented by Dayton Live Oct. 1-13 at the Schuster Center. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” received 11 Tony Awards in addition to a Grammy, Pulitzer Prize and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $219 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” said producer Jeffrey Seller in a press statement. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Dayton engagement should be made through daytonlive.org.”

