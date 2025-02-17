How to experience the 1,444-mile Buckeye Trail in Ohio

The avid hiker — who started his trek at Deeds Point MetroPark — has since penned a book about the journey, “Captain Blue on the Blue Blazes. The First Solo Thru-Hike of Ohio’s 1,444 Mile Buckeye Trail.”

Niekamp is not alone in his love of the Buckeye Trail as Waynesville resident Sarah Howard is currently section-hiking the trail with more than 1,000 miles already logged.

“The trail inspires me, it reminds me of the beauty that sometimes escapes us but always surrounds us,” Howard said. “Every day on the Buckeye Trail looks and feels different. The scenery is always changing.”

From the peaceful Lake Erie shore to the bustling streets of Cincinnati, the trail loops around the state of Ohio, connecting 100 communities large and small as it winds through 17 counties.

“Our state is rich in history,” Niekamp said. “The Buckeye Trail passes through many historical areas like our canal systems, Native American earthworks like Serpent Mound and Fort Ancient, and the Huffman Prairie flying field right here in Dayton.”

Getting started

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently launched the “Buckeye Trail Anywhere,” a downloadable, printable guide that encourages people to track their movement in the form of steps or laps and experience the picturesque trail.

“This guide is all about inspiring adventure in nature,” ODNR director Mary Mertz said. “We want to provide access to the Buckeye Trail for people who may not have the opportunity or ability to walk every mile on the trail but still want to learn about it and experience it in any way that they can.”

Buckeye Trail history

It began with a newspaper article. Merrill Gilfillan — an avid outdoorsman and ODNR naturalist — wrote an article for the Columbus Dispatch in 1958 with the hope that creating a statewide trail would encourage young people to slow down, get outside and learn about Ohio. Gilfillan’s dream became a reality as the Buckeye Trail — known for its distinctive blue blazes, 2 inches wide and 6 inches tall on trees or poles — is one of 42 major long-distance trails in the United States.

The Buckeye Trail Association was established as a nonprofit organization in June 1959 and on Sept. 19, 1959, the first 20 miles were dedicated in Hocking County. Within just a few years, the trail ran from the shores of Lake Erie to the banks of the Ohio River.

And the Buckeye Trail now has the distinction of being the longest loop trail and the 12th longest trail in the country.

“The trail passes by so many historic markers, towns, cemeteries, churches, locks and dams and through many of our most beautiful state parks and of course Cuyahoga Valley National Park,” Howard said. “You will not find a community more supportive than that of the Buckeye Trail.”

Buckeye Trail future

The statewide route is part of an even bigger trail system as it overlaps with a portion of the North Country National Scenic Trail — the longest national scenic trail, spanning 4,600 miles through seven states.

The Buckeye Trail is currently being considered for designation as a National Scenic Trail and the National Park Service is conducting a feasibility study as part of the process. ODNR has sent a letter of support for the designation.

A National Scenic Trail designation would increase awareness and resources for the trail.

“It would provide funding and resources to the Buckeye Trail to finally move sections of trail off-road and to provide funds for campsites and shelters,” Niekamp said. “The towns and villages along the trail will see an increase in tourism dollars. And National Scenic Trail status will bring long-term protection to the trail to ensure it’s around for future generations to enjoy whether they want to take a day hike or thru hike the trail like I did.”

Hiking the trail

The “Buckeye Trail Anywhere” guide offers resources for teachers, community groups, and families and includes instructions for people of all ages and abilities. The guide offers a virtual adventure but can also be a starting point for those who want to experience the Buckeye Trail themselves. The guide is available at http://ohiodnr.gov/buckeyetrailanywhere.

If you’re ready to hit the ground running — or hiking — the Dayton Hikers offer opportunities to hike local trails that include portions of the Buckeye Trail. Jim Heintz regularly leads hikes along the yellow perimeter trail at Caesar Creek State Park. A portion of his hikes overlaps with the Buckeye Trail.

“It’s a great way to get out into nature and experience all Ohio has to offer,” Heintz said. “And, on these hikes, I get to meet some of the nicest and most interesting people.”

Joining the Dayton Hikers is free. For information, visit https://daytonhikers.com.