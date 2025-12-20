Holiday traditions we’re keeping and the ones we’re letting go

This year, especially after surgery and being forced into a slower pace, I’ve been thinking a lot about the traditions that actually bring joy versus the ones just done out of habit.

I’ve realized something: the things we do every year without fail. Those are the ones that have become the real anchors of our December.

Our favorite traditions

1. The Plaza Theatre Holiday Lineup: This one might be my favorite. There’s something magical about that old theater in Miamisburg, its retro glow, the popcorn smell, the way it feels like stepping into a time capsule. Watching a holiday movie there has become a “we don’t miss this no matter what” tradition. My daughter knows the exact seat she wants and she loves that they make it “snow” inside the theater at the end of movies. Somehow movies feel better when you’re watching it surrounded by families who all feel like neighbors.

2. Woodland Lights: Woodland Lights is the kind of place that convinces you winter isn’t all that bad. It’s cozy, whimsical and just the right size to feel special but not so big that we end up crying from exhaustion. (A major requirement for any tradition.) We go every year, bundled up like we’re on an expedition to the North Pole, walking through the displays while my daughter points out her favorites that are a marvel to see.

3. Making Christmas cookies: Baking together is something my mom always did with us and I love keeping this tradition alive with my own family. We keep it simple and only make one or two kinds of cookies, nothing fancy, nothing that requires a degree in pastry arts. Just us in the kitchen with Christmas music on, a cookie sheet full of cookies and icing that somehow always ends up on elbows and countertops. It’s less about perfect cookies and more about the fun of making them together.

The traditions we’re retiring

We are letting go of anything that feels like chaos disguised as holiday spirit. Anything that ends with all of us cold, tired, overstimulated and wondering why we forced the moment is gone.

One of the biggest shifts? We’re no longer sprinting from house to house on Christmas Day, rushing to make sure we “see everyone.” Growing up, that was just what you did. But now? We’ve traded that hustle for a peaceful holiday at our own pace at home together. No timelines. No guilt. No racing the clock in dress clothes. Just a day that actually feels like Christmas.

This year especially, with my recovery forcing everything to slow down, I’m realizing how much lighter the holidays feel when we focus on the things that matter to us — not the things we’re “supposed” to do.

As my daughter gets older, I can see which traditions glow brightest for her and those are the ones I’m holding onto. They’re the things she’ll remember long after she stops believing fully in Santa, long after she grows out of matching pajamas and long after the toys are forgotten. I hope those traditions always feel like home to her.