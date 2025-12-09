Holiday getaways in Ohio: Cozy lodges, historic hotels and more for seasonally spirited stays

Cleveland is where you can also visit the house from the popular film “A Christmas Story.” It’s on West 11th Street.

Other holiday getaway spots in the Cleveland area include Rowley Inn, which is across the street from that house; the historic Hotel Cleveland, which overlooks Public Square and has a bar called Makers that features a winter happy hour with season spirits for adults; and Fidelity Hotel, which is also historic and newly renovated.

The state’s list of holiday getaways in Ohio includes The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, where a “Light Up The Lodge” event happened recently but the Christmas spirit emanates throughout the property all season. The lodge offers free snowshoes to guest when snow falls freshly at the lake.

In Southeast Ohio, Hocking Hills Lodge in Logan is a highlight at the holidays. Winter hiking at the park is a draw for visitors to the lodge. The park has seasonal activities such as Christmas in Ash Cave and an annual vendors market.

Here in Southwest Ohio, the 28-room Mills Park Hotel near Yellow Springs made the state’s list.

“Modeled after the 19th century of William Mills (who came to this charming town in 1827), its character adds a special touch to your getaway‚" the state’s website reads.

The list also suggests staying at Hueston Woods Lodge near Oxford, where holiday decorations are everywhere, especially arounds the lodge’s giant fireplace and restaurant. There is also a gift shop and arcade area. Those who go for a meal on Christmas will need to make reservations.

See the full list of suggested holiday getaways in Ohio at ohio.org.