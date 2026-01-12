‘Heated Rivalry,’ Macaulay Culkin and more: 5 takeaways from the 2026 Golden Globes

1. Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue

Returning for her second year as host, Cincinnati native Nikki Glaser delivered a hilarious opening monologue chock-full of breezy zingers. She was on a roll whether taking stock of the Epstein files (“The Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department”) or poking fun at various nominees (“Timothée Chalamet is the first actor in history to have to put on muscle for a movie about ping-pong — he gained over 60 ounces”).

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Glaser’s awkward attempt at a musical moment opposite Fran Drescher set to the tune of “Golden” from “KPOP Demon Hunters” fell flat, but she deserves credit for memorably starting the show with a bang and also looking amazing in seven outfits during the course of the evening.

2. Teyana Taylor’s acceptance speech

There were a handful of great acceptance speeches from a range of winners including veteran actor Stellan Skarsgård (“cinema should be seen in cinemas”) and comedy queen Amy Poehler (“I don’t know about award shows but when they get it right it makes sense”). But nothing topped the first speech of the night given by Teyana Taylor who won her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her mesmerizing performance in “One Battle After Another,” which won four prizes including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Taylor closed her remarks with inspiring words for Black women and girls: “Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space.”

3. ‘Heated Rivalry’ duo brings the heat

In case you hadn’t heard, HBO Max’s queer hockey drama “Heated Rivalry” has taken the pop culture zeitgeist by storm. Presenting the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress — Television, breakthrough duo Connor Storie and Hudson Williams (a.k.a. Lily and Jane — IYKYK) hinted at the nudity on their provocative series.

The seemingly nervous Storrie received words of advice from Williams. “Take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience…you know.” Storrie responded, “I don’t really know if that works considering everyone has seen us…you know." It’s safe to say not everyone in the audience had seen their hit show but Storrie humorously suggested “their trainers have and their moms have and their daughters have.” “Heated Rivalry” has been renewed for a second season as well.

4. Macaulay Culkin returns to Golden Globes for first time since ‘Home Alone’

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin, 45, returned to the Golden Globes for the first time in 35 years to present Best Screenplay – Motion Picture. Stepping out to Mark Morrison’s 1996 hit, “Return of the Mack,” (one of many cool musical cues throughout the night), the former child actor was touched by the warm response from the room. “I know it’s weird to see me outside the holiday season but, shockingly, I do exist all year round, I promise you.”

5. ‘Sinners’ still poised to be Oscar frontrunner

Wright State graduate and Academy Award-winning production designer Hannah Beachler’s latest collaboration with writer/director Ryan Coogler is “Sinners,” which won the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The film has made more than $368 million worldwide but didn’t win Best Motion Picture – Drama (it was edged by the emotional Shakespeare-centric drama “Hamnet”). However there’s still enough momentum at this point in awards season to suggest Coogler’s fascinating blend of racism with the supernatural in 1930s Mississippi could snag at least a dozen Oscar nominations Jan. 22 due to its strengths in the technical categories, including a nod for Beachler. Stay tuned.