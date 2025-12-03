Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt back this weekend at Butler County Fairgrounds: What to know

The commissioned sculpture is expected to be completed and erected in German Village in 2027.

Hamilton’s Christkindlmarkt runs 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. It is $2 per person to enter, cash only. Those 12 and younger may enter free./

The experience was founded on the tradition of German Christmas markets, which are in Germany in October and December. Typically, the markets feature German food, drinks, live music, dance and vendors with toys, clothing, jewelry, chocolates and more.

This year there will be 55 participating vendors, including 12 new. There will be live entertainment and German food available both days.

The market will be divided into a “market room” and a “nutcracker room.” More than 3,000 guests attended last year.

The entertainment lineup will feature The Bergstrasse Boys 5-9 p.m. Friday, the Hamilton High School Band from 5-6 p.m. and the Hamilton High School Orchestra from 6:15 -7:30 p.m. CCM Students Steve Colwell and Jack Earlt will also perform.

On Saturday, The Ridgeway Elementary Chorus will perform from 10-10:30 a.m., Gerhard Albinus will perform from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and Mark Engel on Trumpet from 2:10-2:30 p.m. and 2:50-3:20 p.m., The Fest Meisters will also perform from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cincinnati Enzian German dancers will take the stage on Saturday 2:35-3:30 p.m. and Chelsea Lee on Flute 3:30-5 p.m. The Butler County Philharmonic String Quartet will perform 5:30-7:30 p.m. and The Klaberheads will headline the event on Saturday night from 4-8 p.m.

German food will include Wassler brats and metts, hotdogs, sauerkraut, German potato salad, mashed potatoes and green beans. Preztels will also be available for purchase. Guests can enjoy Servatii’s desserts, including an apple or cherry strudel, a cream puff or chocolate mousse. Carry-out is available.

Drinks will include a German beer garden and wine as well as soft drinks and water.