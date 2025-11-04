Breaking: Dick Cheney, one of the most powerful and polarizing vice presidents in US history, dies at 84

Hamilton man competes for ‘Mr. Christmas’ title on Hallmark channel

Hamilton native Marcus Brodie is competing for the title of "Mr. Christmas" and an upcoming role in a Hallmark Christmas movie. HALLMARK MEDIA/ WES AND ALEX PHOTOGRAPHY

Hamilton native Marcus Brodie is competing for the title of "Mr. Christmas" and an upcoming role in a Hallmark Christmas movie. HALLMARK MEDIA/ WES AND ALEX PHOTOGRAPHY
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

Hamilton native Marcus Brodie is one of the 10 men competing on Hallmark’s “Finding Mr. Christmas,” which recently kicked off Season 2.

“I think I should be the next ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ because I can bring all the traits that ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ needs,” Brodie recently told US Weekly. “The kindness, the emotional aspect — I don’t want to say look, but there’s somewhat of the look of a Mr. Christmas — all those type of things, but really the emotional, the kindness, seeing somebody that you can relate to, I feel like [are] all things that I can bring to the screen.”

Brodie, 33, is an actor and model, who started his acting career after his girlfriend gave him lessons as a gift. Now, he’s a full-time actor. He jokes that missing his regular workouts will land him on Santa’s naughty list. Yet, he’s also big on kindness.

Hamilton native Marcus Brodie is competing for the title of "Mr. Christmas" and an upcoming role in a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hallmark Media/Wes and Alex Photography

icon to expand image

Brodie can be followed on Instagram at instagram.com/hulk_brodie.

Hosted by Actor Jonathan Bennett, the season’s contenders hail from New York to California. Another local contestant, Logan Shephard of Cincinnati, is vying for the title, too. Shephard is a server and a photographer.

Other contestants on Season 2 include Rustin Sailors, Robbie Simpson, Jake Schume, Gabriel Thaxton, Davey Fisher, Drake Kuyper, Craig Geoghan and Angel Garet.

“Finding Mr. Christmas” is Hallmark’s first reality television series competition that premiered in the fall of 2024.

The series follows a group of men who compete in various Christmas-themed challenges to win the title of “Mr. Christmas.” At the finale, the winner also receives a leading role an upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” Hallmark Channel movie. Season 2 of “Finding Mr. Christmas.” Premiered on Oct. 27 on the Hallmark Channel.

Each episode brings a mix of fun and competition as the contestants face off in a series of festive challenges.

In the first episode, “The Search for Mr. Christmas,” the contestants were given their first face-off in Santa’s Workshop. The men were given 30 minutes to personalize Santa costumes with embellishments that reflected their personalities.

At the end of Episode 1, there was an elimination ceremony. Schum, who played in the NFL for six seasons, was eliminated by the judges.

Nine contestants returned for Episode 2, titled “Reindeer Games” on Monday night. The men teamed up to launch gifts into Santa’s sleigh, setting the stage for a showdown.

The energy ramped up when the contestants took to the skies, transforming into reindeer for an Entertainment Weekly photo shoot. This challenge not only tested the men’s teamwork, but their creativity and charm. By the end of the evening, Kuyper was eliminated.

The eight-week competition is being judged by Bennett, Melissa Peterman and a different guest judge each week. New episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel and stream the next day on Hallmark+.

The next episode “Riding Into Romance” is set to air Nov. 10 on the Hallmark Channel.

In Other News
1
Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark offers new holiday experience for...
2
Democracy served hot: Presidential recipes for your Election Day spread
3
City’s pop culture uncovered during ‘Jam!lton: A History of Hamilton...
4
Afroman to perform at The Bearded Saddle Saloon in Butler County
5
Festival of Trees in Fairfield: What to know about this returning...

About the Author

Ginny McCabe is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, media professional, speaker and teacher. She has covered news, lifestyles, and entertainment for the Journal-News for more than two decades. Ginny was named "Best Freelance Writer" in 2018, 2021, and 2022, and she is a Kiplinger Fellow, Class of 2019.