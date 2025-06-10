Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration this weekend will have music, food trucks, vendors

‘It is a time for all of us to reflect and really preserve our history of freedom.’
In 2022, the Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration was in Marcum Park. PROVIDED

Lifestyles
By Taylor Stumbaugh – Staff Writer
1 minute ago
After an impromptu cancellation last year, the Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration returns with live music, food trucks and local vendors on June 14 in Symmes Park.

Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth is June 19 and it commemorates the day when news was brought to Galveston, Texas that slavery in the United States had ended by executive decree.

In 2021, it became a federally recognized holiday.

Candice White founded the local Juneteenth celebration four years ago after her son went to city council demanding the day be recognized as a city holiday.

“For me, it was just deeper than preserving a day to celebrate Juneteenth in Hamilton,” White said. “It’s truly an intentional move to introduce culture in Hamilton, which is widely accepted. I mean, this is a very diverse town, and I think that we could just be better once we know how we learn about each other’s cultures.”

This year the celebration has nine sponsors as well as funds from the Hamilton Black History Month Gala, an annual Juneteenth fundraiser.

“It’s more than just a celebration,” White said. “It is a time for all of us to reflect and really preserve our history of freedom ... honestly for me it’s also about recognizing what those folks, what they’re doing presently [as advocates] and co conspirators for the movement today to make sure we continue to advocate for equity and freedom.”

This year, White said they’re introducing Afro Caribbean music and art into the celebration to “take things a step further and truly implement education.”

They are also moving the celebration from Marcum Park to a “more intimate” park. There will also be a display of classic art as well as live painting and line dancing.

HOW TO GO

What: Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 14

Where: Symmes Park, 401 S. Third St., Hamilton

Other info: The evening concert will start at 6 p.m. with the band “Remember” from Cincinnati

About the Author

I'm a senior journalism and media and communication major at Miami University. In the past, I've interned at The Oxford Free Press and I'm the campus and community editor at The Miami Student.