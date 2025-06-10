Hamilton Juneteenth Celebration this weekend will have music, food trucks, vendors

Candice White founded the local Juneteenth celebration four years ago after her son went to city council demanding the day be recognized as a city holiday.

“For me, it was just deeper than preserving a day to celebrate Juneteenth in Hamilton,” White said. “It’s truly an intentional move to introduce culture in Hamilton, which is widely accepted. I mean, this is a very diverse town, and I think that we could just be better once we know how we learn about each other’s cultures.”

This year the celebration has nine sponsors as well as funds from the Hamilton Black History Month Gala, an annual Juneteenth fundraiser.

“It’s more than just a celebration,” White said. “It is a time for all of us to reflect and really preserve our history of freedom ... honestly for me it’s also about recognizing what those folks, what they’re doing presently [as advocates] and co conspirators for the movement today to make sure we continue to advocate for equity and freedom.”

This year, White said they’re introducing Afro Caribbean music and art into the celebration to “take things a step further and truly implement education.”

They are also moving the celebration from Marcum Park to a “more intimate” park. There will also be a display of classic art as well as live painting and line dancing.