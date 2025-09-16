Hamilton Hispanic Festival to have more countries represented, diversity

“We hope it continues to grow every year, and we invite more people to come and join us,” she said. “Come for a fun day celebrating Hispanic heritage.”

The event will be 2-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Marcum Park. The park is located at 116 Dayton St. in Hamilton.

Admission to the event is free and it is open to the public. Food and beverage items from many locally owned eateries will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Adriana Reyes, founder and co-chair of the event, said it is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Hispanic individuals to the city and foster understanding and appreciation among diverse communities.

The festival will feature authentic food, music and dance as well as activities for the family. A variety of tasty food options as well as handmade crafts from about 40 different vendors will be available for purchase.

Live music and dance performances throughout the day include Grupo Fuego (Tropical,) Grupo Xochihua (Mexican folklore dance,) Grupo Ñuka Juventud Andina (Ecuador folklore dance,) a children’s choir from Ridgeway Elementary, Daglio (Spanish Rock) and Kumbia Latina (Mix of various genres.)

“Show up to the festival proud. Bring a flag from your home country. Let’s represent,” Hernandez said.

The festival serves as a platform to highlight Hispanic art, music, food, and traditions, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere. Additionally, it promotes cultural exchange and unity and aims to strengthen bonds within the community.

“Everyone in Hamilton has been very supportive and everyone is hyped up,” Hernandez said.

She said as someone who las lived in Hamilton for more than 20 years, seeing the event come to life feels “surreal.”

Last year, the event saw about 3,000 attendees.

“The festival not just for members of the Hispanic community. This event is for the entire community. It’s for everyone. Just come and enjoy it, learn more about the Hispanic community and culture,” said Hernandez. “We are here to bring more vibrancy to the city, and that’s the main goal of the festival.”

She said there are many Latinos and Hispanics, who live in the community and contribute to making the community a better place by being students, parents and business owners.

“We want to give people a sense of belonging. Let’s highlight the community,” Hernandez said. “Not to get too political, but as you’ve probably seen, there’s a lot of fear in the Hispanic community with everything that’s happening with immigration, and right now, a lot of people are in fear. They don’t know what’s going to happen, but despite that, we just want to continue to keep showing up for them.

MORE DETAILS