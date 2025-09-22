Guide: Fall things to do in Butler County

Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market

Barn-N-Bunk’s Fall Festival Weekends, through Oct. 26. Includes a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, duck races, a straw maze, a climbing wall, face painting, mini train rides and more. Each weekend features a different specialty event such as helicopter rides, and a costume contest. An Activity Package is available for $10; children age 2 and younger are free. Address: Ohio 73 and Wayne-Madison Road, Trenton. Hours noon to 5 p.m. www.barnnbunk.com

Brown’s Family Farm Market

Brown’s Family Farm Market in Ross, Fall Family Fun Weekends, open every Saturday and Sunday through October. Most activities around the farm are free of charge including the corn maze, farm animal displays and play areas. The “Little Diggers” gravel play area features toy trucks, shovels and more. Plus, the “Big White Barn” is open. Highlights of a visit include the hayride, a barrel train ride for kids, and picking a pumpkin. Pumpkins are paid for separately in the store, where guests can also find local apples, cider, Amish baked goods, fresh produce and other fall treats. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The store is open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Address: 11620 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Ross Twp. brownsfarmmarket.com

Burwinkel Farms

Experience Fall Family Fun at Burwinkel Farms. Located in Ross, Burwinkel Farms features three traditional mazes (two separate corn mazes and one skid maze) and a Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Burwinkel Farms fall activities also include a pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, hayrides, animals to visit and more. Each guest will have an opportunity to pick a small pumpkin and a sunflower to take home. Tons of fall photo opportunities. The farm has been in the family for more than three generations, dating back to 1918 (with the fourth generation helping out). Seasonal fall produce items are available for purchase. Fall Family Fun is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 27-Oct. 31. Address: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road. burwinkelfarms.com

Garver Family Farm Market

Garver Family Farm Market features a 12,000-sq. ft. farm store, which has a farm-to-table style deli, a scratch bakery, a specialty coffee shop and a wine bar. The market is stocked with fall items and flowers as well as a selection of home goods, gifts and decor. Guests can also watch for upcoming events at the wine bar. Pumpkins are available for purchase. Garver Family Farm Market is located at 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown. garverfarmmarket.com

Jackson Family Farm Festival

On weekends, Sept. 27-Oct. 26 at Jackson Family Farm, guests will find pumpkins, farm animals, pedal tractors, a pumpkin cannon, corn barn, a hay tower, pumpkin jumping pads and more. U-pick wildflowers, pumpkins and food/dessert items available for purchase. Address: 6760 W. Alexandria Road, Middletown. Hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. A Sunflower Festival will be opening weekend, Sept. 27-28. jacksonfamilyfarm.net

Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm

Fall Festival at Niederman Family Farm’s price of admission includes everything inside plus a corn maze, a mini-corn maze, an obstacle course, a climbing web, duck races, a visit to the pumpkin patch, a wagon ride, a jumping/bounce pillow, animals, games, community bonfire pits, photo spots and more. “We have more outside games and interactive activities for the families, and our highlight this year is our corn maze design, and it’s to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of the other business here on our farm, Paintball Country,” said Bethann Niederman. “So, we are celebrating those 25 years with a maze design that is cut in the design of a paintball player.” The Fall Fun festivities run through Oct. 26. Address: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp. niedermanfamilyfarm.com

Station Road Farm & Landscaping

Visit Station Road Farm through Oct. 26. The Farmer’s Market is open daily and stocked with pumpkins, mums, seasonal produce, apple cider, jellies, jams, candles, fall decor and more. The Barnyard Playground is also open. Take a hayride (ticket required) through the spooky barn and stop in the pumpkin patch for some great photo ops. New this year, kids can enjoy a ride on the Station Road Express $5 for kids, ages 12 and younger. (The train was formerly located at EnterTRAINment Junction.) A pie sized pumpkin is included with each ticket. Cost of admission is $7 for adults. $5 for kids (ages 12 and younger). The farm is located at 6749 Station Road in West Chester Twp.

