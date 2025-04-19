Group offers grief support for Butler County families

“We meet people where they are at, and we hope we can move them along, to where they feel stronger, more comfortable and more hopeful,” she said.

Participants find support as a family through the program Mending Hearts for Grieving Children, Teens, and their Families. It is offered on the second Thursday of each month, September through May.

Families who attend have a pizza dinner, participate in a craft or an activity, and there’s a time where participants can share with the group. Grief counselors will also give a brief teaching on an aspect of grief. Typically, about 15 to 30 people attend each meeting.

“It’s a neat experience for parents to be able to hear in their children’s voices, and in their words, the things that they are dealing with. And it’s good for kids to hear some things from mom and dad, possibly, about how mom and dad are dealing with grief, and it’s a safe place for that to happen,” Gundlach said.

Companions on a Journey Grief Support was founded by Sheila Munafo-Kanoza in 1997 after her first husband passed away after a long health battle. The nonprofit social service organization was founded in faith, is rooted in faith and is open to all.

“People in our groups learn grief never ends, it just changes, and we help them learn ways to get through the times when you’re down in a deep spot again with it, which can happen for years going forward,” said Gundlach.

She said participants who come to a group are surrounded by people who understand and can help you. Facing grief can be extremely hard for many people.

Companions on a Journey Grief Support began with adult groups and quickly expanded to serve teens and children. The organization is now in nearly 70 public, private and parochial schools in the Greater Cincinnati area, serving students in K-12 grades.It has worked in schools for nearly 25 years, and is active in the Lakota Local School District.

Mending Hearts for Grieving Children, Teens, and their Families is free to attend. Companions on a Journey Grief Support is supported by grants as well as individual and corporate donations.

“Mending Hearts is a great way to get your child some support and join with them in walking through to a better place with how they are feeling about losing someone that they love,” Gundlach said. “We welcome everyone.”

MORE DETAILS

Mending Hearts for Grieving Children, Teens, and their Families meets on the second Thursday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester and Liberty at 8748 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Township. The next meeting date is May 8. Pizza dinner included. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Visit companionsonajourney.org to register online, or call 513-870-9108 for more info.