Grocery pickup and delivery deals: Saving time, money ahead of weekend snow

Snow is expected to hit the region this weekend, and some will take advantage of grocery pickup and delivery options to save time and money.
Many shoppers say their grocery shopping habits have evolved as they look for ways to stretch their budgets.
The following is a list of current delivery and pickup deals at various stores:
Kroger
- Save $20 on your first pickup or delivery order
- Earn $10 reward when you spend $100 (through Jan. 27)
- Reward redeemable in store or online in February
Walmart
- Walmart Plus members: Free delivery on orders over $35
- New customers: Free 30-day trial (remember to cancel before auto-renewal)
- Government Assistance (such as SNAP/Medicaid recipients): 50% off membership
- No membership needed: Free pickup on orders over $35
Instacart
- Free delivery on first 3 orders of $10+ (new customers only)
- $15 off your first order (new customers only)
Weather warning: Plan ahead
With snow in the forecast, planning ahead matters. Kroger has a notice on its website warning that, due to weather, “availability may be adjusted for the safety of our customers and associates.”
Don’t wait to place your orders.
