‘Greene County Unplugged is about creating intentional moments for families to slow down’

Greene County Unplugged, held in celebration of the Global Day of Unplugging, is a countywide effort to help families reconnect with each other and the world around them. The initiative is coordinated by the Greene County Disconnect 2 Connect Coalition, a powerful partnership of local agencies including Greene County Public Health, Parks & Trails, the Public Library, local Chambers of Commerce, Wright State University, the YMCA, and many more organizations committed to strengthening families and supporting youth well-being.

In other words, this is not just a cute idea. It is a community-wide nudge toward balance.

Earlier this week, Jasmine and I stopped by the Greene County Parks & Trails headquarters to grab our Passport 2 Fun. There is something delightful about holding an actual paper passport in your hands. It feels official. It feels intentional. It feels like an agreement with yourself that you are going to show up differently for a weekend.

The Passport 2 Fun encourages families to attend one or more of six anchor events happening across the county during Unplugged weekend. At each event, organizers sign or check off your passport. Completed passports, turned in to any Greene County Public Library by March 13, will be entered into a drawing for a family gift basket. All you need to include is your name, phone number, and email.

But if I am being honest, the real prize is not the basket. It is the memory.

One event we are especially excited about is The Great Pancake Pick Up. If you are going to power down your devices, you might as well power up with pancakes. We are fully planning to fuel up and then take that syrup-powered energy straight to the trails for a family hike.

Putting down our devices and really noticing the world around us it’s what in order for this weekend. We forget how far a child can walk when they are not distracted. We forget how much they will tell you when the car ride is quiet and no one is staring at a screen. We forget that boredom is often just the doorway to imagination.

“Greene County Unplugged is about creating intentional moments for families to slow down, connect, and be present with one another,” said Laurie Fox, public information officer at Greene County Public Health and a member of the coalition. “By coming together as a community, we’re reinforcing the importance of balance, connection, and mental well-being.”

If you would like to participate, passports are available now at Greene County Parks & Trails headquarters, any Greene County Public Library, Greene County Public Health, and participating Chambers of Commerce. There is also a QR code on the back linking to the Greene County Unplugged webpage, where you can learn more about the Disconnect 2 Connect Coalition and find additional screen-free activities for the weekend.

So here is your invitation, Gem City families. Charge your phones if you must. Then turn them off. Grab some pancakes. Hit a trail. Collect a passport stamp. Laugh a little louder. Walk a little farther. Be a little more present. We will see you out there, powered by maple syrup and the radical idea that sometimes the best connection has nothing to do with Wi-Fi.

For more information about Greene County Disconnect 2 Connect and Greene County Unplugged visit their website at greenecophoh.gov and start planning your screen-free adventure.