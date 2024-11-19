Grammy-nominated Christian band MercyMe to kick off tour in Dayton

The multi-platinum selling, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, and Dove Award winners were named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received their eighth American Music Award nomination. A major motion picture based on the life of frontman Bart Millard, who wrote the hit song “I Can Only Imagine” after the loss of his father, notably opened at No. 3 at the box office in March of 2018.

The band made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone five times platinum.

The group has also sold out venues throughout the United States and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and have appeared on the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” “CBS This Morning,” “FOX & Friends,” and more. The band’s eleventh album, “Always Only Jesus,” is available now.

Tickets for the 32-city tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at mercyme.org.