Going to this weekend’s Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market in Sharonville? Some things to know

As the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market opens today at the Sharonville Convention Center, organizers announced there will be two in 2026 at different locations.
The popular event will move back to its home, the Duke Energy Convention Center, next year. The downtown Cincy building has been under renovations, and the Holiday Market moved to Sharonville because of that. The location has been popular enough that organizers said they will host a shopping event in both places in 2026. They will each be in November.
Hours and location: This weekend
For now, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is today through Sunday at the Sharonville location, 11355 Chester Road. The show is open 12:30-8 p.m. today, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Early bird admission is 9-11 a.m. Saturday (sold out), and “Girls Night Out” is 4-8 p.m. today and Saturday.
Ticketed entry
The general admission cost to enter is $15 and tickets are only sold online. Children 12 and younger get in free.
What to bring
There will be food goodies as well as all the crafts and holiday items for purchase, so organizers recommend bringing an empty cooler to stay in the vehicle for transporting items home.
They also recommend shoppers bring large tote bags to carry purchases.
It is a very heavily attended event; those who need wheelchairs or scooters must bring their own with them.
Visit with Santa
Santa Claus will be at the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market greeting visitors and children with a backdrop by Fleurish Home. Santa hours are noon-5 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
New this year
There are some new vendors, including 3 Sweet Girls Cakery, Hands in Wood Creations, O’Smiley’s Dolls & Collectibles, A Chick with Wicks Candle Co., Imme & More, Buff City Soap and many more. A full list is online here.
