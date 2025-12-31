Giving grace, saying no: New Year’s resolutions in 2026 look different

But for many, resolutions for 2026 are looking more grounded and refreshingly modest. People aren’t asking the new year to change them, but to meet them where they are – with a little more grace, a little less pressure, and a lot more room to breathe.

More connection, less commotion

Recent polling underscores a shift towards prioritizing peace over performance.

A survey by health insurer DAK indicate that connection and calmness are key motivators for a growing number of people going into 2026 – finding that 62 percent of those surveyed aim to spend more time with loved ones and 61 percent want to reduce stress.

The poll also showed a preference toward silence over screen time. Digital detox goals – like cutting back on screens and scrolling – were noted as intentions for over a third of the respondents.

Blessings, balance and just ‘being’

In 2026, many are choosing to be more thankful, turn the volume down and focus on leisure just as much as labor.

New data from the Ipsos Consumer Tracker shows that 71 percent of those surveyed are intentional about expressing more gratitude, 65 percent are going to strive to be more present, and 60 percent plan to achieve a better work-life balance.

“Personally, I plan to work less and play more,” said Heather Ferguson, of Cleveland. “I want to smile more, worry less, and take the time to travel, learn new things and reconnect with friends.”

The growing movement of giving grace

Jess Johnston and Amy Weatherly – co-authors of “Sister, I Am With You” (1.9M Facebook following, 78K on Instagram) – asked their readers to take a hard look inward in the coming year.

What if this was the year you took care of yourself? What if this was the year you showed profound kindness towards your weaknesses, shortcomings, and failures? What if this was the year you started to really love yourself? Like really?

“My goal is to just be a little less hard on myself,” said Brooke Maxwell, of Cincinnati. “I’m going to really try to give myself more grace in 2026.”

Leaving it all behind

Perhaps the biggest shift isn’t what people want, but what they’re letting go of.

Nicole Ramsey, of Nelsonville, said she’s reflecting on the past year as her guide to living a better life in 2026. More specifically – things she wants to leave behind for a better tomorrow.

“I’m focusing on saying no,” she said. “To things like disregarding my intuition, carrying uneven relationships, and apologizing for healthy boundaries.”

