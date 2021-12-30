Hamburger icon
Ghostlight Coffee launches new non-alcoholic bottle shop

The Bottle Shop at Ghostlight is located inside Ghostlight Coffee at 1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton.
The Bottle Shop at Ghostlight is located inside Ghostlight Coffee at 1201 Wayne Ave., Dayton.

By Sharon Wilmore
Ghostlight Coffee, one of Dayton’s oldest coffee houses, has opened a new bottle shop selling non-alcoholic beverages.

The Bottle Shop by Ghostlight, located inside the coffee shop at 1201 Wayne Ave., is the first non-alcoholic bottle shop in Ohio, according owner Shane Anderson.

The move comes just in time for this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations and Dry January, a time when many people take a break from alcoholic beverages.

The shop sells spirits, such as gin, whiskey, tequila and rum, all with no alcohol, as well as a mix of pre-mixed cocktails and unique herbal elixirs. Customers can also find a variety of sparkling beverages and “clean’' wines, non-alcoholic craft beer, cocktail syrups, aperitifs, aromatic bitters and more at the shop. They are all crafted without alcohol and “open up wonderful tasting experiences for any palate,” according to a news release.

The shop also has a selection of zero-proof champagnes.

Anderson and his wife, Lezley Pisone, started serving zero-proof spirits at Ghostlight in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They had started to delve into the alcohol-free spirits at home and wanted to share what they discovered with the Dayton community.

They began with a single shelf of products.

“I have been more than pleasantly surprised to experience some bar cart staples and unique herbal elixirs that are now a part of my evening ‘unwind’ ritual,” said Pisone, who chooses an alcohol-free lifestyle but has experienced the taste of popular cocktails.

The shop is planning to host events and the first is a special zero-proof cocktail class led by former Ghostlight barista and level-three sommelier candidate Evan Danielson set for Friday, Jan. 21.

Regular hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and additional shopping may be done by request.

The shop will close at 3 p.m. Friday, New Year’s Eve and will be closed on Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Looking to try zero-proof spirits?

Here are some suggestions from Anderson, Pisone and Ghostlight Coffee manager Jennifer Piasini. They also shared three cocktail recipes.

Anderson: Old Fashioned with Monday Whiskey and a WithCo mixer.

Pisone: A classic gin and tonic with Monday Gin and Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic Water.

Piasini: Spirito Fresco with Free Spirits Gin, Jo Snow Aperitivo Spirito and Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic.; the Waterbrook Winery Chardonnay

Zero-Proof Cocktail Recipes

French 75

A festive non-alcoholic take on this celebratory cocktail

1 oz. Ritual Gin

½ oz. Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

½ oz. Simple Syrup

3 oz. Chilled Jøyus Brut

Garnish with a Lemon Twist

Maple Old Fashioned

A classic

2 oz. Monday Whiskey

1 tsp. Pure Maple Syrup

4 dashes DRAM “Black” Bitters Garnish with a Cocktail Cherry

Stir with ice cubes

Three Spirits Julep

Choose your own adventure! Use either the energizing Livener or the mellowing Nightcap by Three Spirits to make this delicious cocktail your own.

2 oz. Three Spirits Livener OR Nightcap

½ oz. Simple Syrup

3-4 dashes DRAM “Citrus” Bitters

10-12 Mint Leaves Garnish with Mint Leaves Muddle Mint Leaves with Simple Syrup

Mix well with remainder of ingredients and crushed ice

About the Author

Sharon Wilmore, editor of the Springfield News-Sun, joined the newspaper in 2018 and leads a team focused on providing in-depth community, local government and business coverage.

