Spring ephemerals are showing up

The hills in the area are mostly Blackhand sandstone in various compositions. Years of weathering and water erosion have developed cliffs, honeycomb walls, cracks, and unusual formations in the sandstone, along with waterfalls and creeks. These are a must-see for outdoor enthusiasts.

There are numerous trails to be hiked, including accessible trails and those that are dog friendly. I love the fact that they had two accessible trails with a hard surface for a stroller or wheelchair. This made it convenient to take all the grandkids as one is still in a stroller.

It was interesting to see that there were very few wildflowers out in this area. I have seen more in the Miami Valley. I suspect it’s because many of these trails were in large gorges which were cooler in temperature.

Our area is also loaded with great trails for wildflowers. In Clark County, we had George Rogers Clark Park, Cedar Bog, Estel Wenrick Wetlands, as well as Mad River Gorge and Nature Preserve. These are loaded with spring ephemerals and other native plants during the summer and fall.

A spring ephemeral is a plant that emerges before the tree’s leaf out. They take advantage of the sunshine hitting the woodland floor before leaves take over. They tend to bloom quickly and produce seeds before the shade takes over. This ensures that the species survives.

They have short life cycles, fading and withering once it gets warmer and shadier. They usually have underground structures such as bulbs, rhizomes, or tubers and stay dormant for most of the year.

I usually take volunteers on wildflower walks weekly in the spring. The color of the woodland floor changes quickly as these ephemerals put on a show. In March, the color is mostly green with moss on trees, stumps, rocks, and other stationary items (the roof of a kiosk, for example).

The earliest wildflowers that emerge are snow trillium (a very tiny trillium, approximately three inches tall and as wide), hepatica, sedum, and waterleaf. Trillium, hepatica, and bloodroot (one of my favorites) bloom early along with skunk cabbage and harbinger of spring.

Snow trillium is one of the earliest to bloom and can be found in Clifton Gorge. It has white flowers and sometimes blooms under a snow cover.

Check out the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website for locations to see spring ephemerals in full glory. They provide a weekly report on what’s in bloom and where to find it.

The past few years have been so busy that I have not gotten out enough for these spring hikes. I intend to change that this year.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.